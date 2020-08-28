Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 11 Pro Case $5 (56% off), more

- Aug. 28th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 11 Pro Mimic Tempered Glass Case for $4.80 Prime shipped when code 11PROCASE has been applied at checkout. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 56% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This case protects your iPhone 11 Pro with a soft TPU bumper alongside a tempered glass back that mimics the look of the handset. It’ll not only defend against scratches and the like, but will also help protect your device from drops and other potential damage. There’s also a raised lip around the front that keeps your phone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Solid 9H tempered glass with a soft TPU frame provide comprehensive and clear protection for iPhone 11 Pro. Mimics the smooth back of the iPhone 11 Pro and offers you great grip when holding the iPhone 11 Pro. 

The iPhone 11 Pro Clear Glass Case have 9H-hard tempered-glass back and it is tough enough to withstand the nicks and scrapes of everyday use. Soft corner material with built-in air offers more effective shock-absorbing protection for the glass back of the iPhone 11 Pro.

