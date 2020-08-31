Segway’s Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter includes a $50 GC for $500 ($640 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is currently offering the Segway Ninebot ES2-N Electric Scooter bundled with a $50 gift card for $499.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon for the same price when clipping the on-page coupon, just without the gift card. Typically fetching $590 by itself, today’s offer amounts to $140 in savings with the included Best Buy credit and marks the best value we’ve seen to date. Segway Ninebot ES2-N delivers a 15.5MPH max speed alongside 15-miles of range, making it a great option for just cruising around the neighborhood or quick trips to a local shop. It conveniently collapses when not in use, and can support riders of up to 220-pounds. Rated 4.9/6 stars. Head below for more.

Those in the market for a more affordable way to get in the EV game will want to consider the Razor E Prime III Electric Scooter for $392 at Amazon. This alternative not only lets you pocket some extra saving by skipping on the Segway branding and design, but will score you a scooter that can hit top speeds of 18MPH. It also comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating.

For other environmentally-friendly discounts, be sure to check out our Green Deals guide for even more.

Segway Ninebot ES2-N features:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15.5mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15.5 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

