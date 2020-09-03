Score a 12-pack of succulents at the Amazon low of $27 shipped (Reg. $38)

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Plants for Pets Succulent Plants for $26.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $38 or so, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and nearly 30% off the going rate. Already rooted in a smaller planter, these succulents “don’t require fertilizer and can be re-planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.” Each of the hand-picked species in your bundle will be “varied in appearance” and make for great indoor decor items for the house/office, or for making your very own terrarium. This bundle is rated 4+ stars from over 330 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 12-pack is overkill for your decor, gifting, or terrarium needs, take a look at the 5-pack. These ones are essentially the same with the 2-inch planters, but in a tighter $18 Prime shipped package. For those that plan on re-planting the succulents, take a look at these highly-rated ceramic pots with a bamboo tray, or opt for a pop of color with these glazed porcelain options.

More on the Plants for Pets Succulent Plants:

Every pack of succulents we send is hand-picked. You will receive a unique collection of species that are fully rooted and similar to the product photos. Note that we rotate our nursery stock often, so the exact species we send changes every week. More appealing than artificial plastic or fake faux plants, and care is a cinch. If you think you can’t keep houseplants alive, you’re wrong; our succulents don’t require fertilizer and can be planted in a decorative pot of your choice within seconds.

