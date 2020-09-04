DiscountMags has now kicked off this weekend’s Labor Day magazine blowout sale. Featuring over 250 titles from around $4.50 per year, this is a perfect opportunity to refresh your subscriptions at a discount or to jump in for the first time. You’ll find deep deals on titles such as Wired, Taste of Home, Food Network, Women’s Health, GQ, Esquire, and many more. Everything ships completely free with no sales tax or auto renewals. Head below for all of the details.

Labor Day magazine blowout sale:

This weekend’s Labor Day magazine blowout sale is a notable one with the most popular titles starting from $4.50 or so. Wired, for example, is currently on sale at Amazon for $5, usually fetches between $15 and $30, and is now at the lowest price we can find in the DiscountMags Labor Day sale. Having said that, Everything in the list below is at the best price out there right now:

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s Labor Day magazine sale right here for additional deals starting from under $4.

Then hit up our September Reading List for the hottest books to dig into this fall and go score your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies. And as always, we have some stellar Marvel and DC comic deals live right now courtesy of ComiXology from $3. You might even want to consider refreshing our living room/reading space with these ongoing Amazon furniture deals from $17.

More on Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!