Today only, Woot has launched a series of notable Ninja deals. Prices start from $45 with free shipping across the board for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout here is on the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender at $49.99. Originally $100 or so, and currently fetching as much from Amazon, today’s offer is 50% off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. This 1000-watt model features “Ninja Total Crushing Technology” for making short work of ice, as well as blending, pureeing, and controlled, manual-processing of just about anything else. The 6-blade assembly is complemented by the 72-ounce, dishwasher-safe blender pitcher, which is perfect for everything from your daily smoothie to more robust meal preparations. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,900 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More Ninja deals below.

If today’s lead blender deal isn’t working for you or would just prefer something more suited for your daily protein shake, check out the Magic Bullet Blender instead. Shipping in an 11-piece set with on-the-go blending cups, it sells for under $35 (clip the on-page coupon) in new condition on Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 19,000 customers.

But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Ninja deals including coffee makers, countertop ovens, cookers, and more. Everything ships with a 90-day warranty, is at the lowest price we can find, and comes via no-cost delivery for Amazon Prime members.

Today’s best Ninja deals:

You’ll also want to drop by our home goods deal hub for plenty more kitchenware deals. Just some of the offers we have on tap right now include Pit Boss’ 1-burner portable gas griddle, Chefman’s Air Fryer Multi-Cooker, and Anova’s 1,200W Pro cooker at 30% off.

More on the Ninja NJ600 Professional Blender:

The Ninja NJ600CO Professional Blender features a sleek design and outstanding performance with 1000 watts of professional power. Ninja Total Crushing Technology is perfect for ice crushing, blending, pureeing, and controlled processing. Crush ice, whole fruits and vegetables in seconds! The XL 72 oz. professional blender jar is perfect for making drinks and smoothies for the whole family. All parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!