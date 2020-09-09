Dyson’s Ball Animal Upright Vacuum is up to $250 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum (216041) for $249.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $500, this model starts at $360 in new condition via Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. While this may be a previous-generation model, it is more than 50% below the $540+ on some of the comparable newer options with a very similar feature set. This one will automatically adjust itself for optimal cleaning of both carpets and hard floors with the usual Dyson bagless-setup. It also includes a washable HEPA filter and a series of attachments including an instant-release wand, as well as multi-angle, stair, and combination tools. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the Dyson branding isn’t overly important to you, take a closer look at the BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner instead. It has a very similar feature set but sells for well-under the price of today’s Dyson deal at $100 shipped. It also carries stellar ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers and features a similar bagless design.

We also have some great deals running on robo vacs if you would prefer to let a semi-autonomous device take care of the cleaning for you. Those include eufy’s RoboVac 11S and HomeVac H11 models, Roborock’s S6 Pure laser-guided robotic vacuum, and the brand’s S4 variant. Also, be sure to take a look at the LG CordZero Dyson competitor and the new DEEBOT T8.

More on the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum:

Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum: Tackle messes on your carpet and hard flooring with this versatile upright vacuum. The powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology thoroughly clean dirt, dust and debris. Plus, the cleaner head automatically adjusts to suit your flooring. Tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair and combination tools are included, so you can reach every nook and cranny of your home.

