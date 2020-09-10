Bodum’s glass Hot Pot casserole dishes see rare price drop to $43 (Reg. $54)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Bodum is offering its 3-piece Hot Pot Glass bowl set for $42.99 shipped. That’s roughly 20% off the regular $54 price tag and the lowest price we have tracked. Not only are these ideal serving bowls with included cork coasters, but they are also oven-friendly so you can take your casseroles right from the cooker to the table. You get three different sizes, each of which are made of heat-resistant and “tasteless borosilicate glass.” Ratings are thin on this set, but Bodum’s kitchenware is highly-rated overall and the similar 2-piece set carries 4+ star ratings on Amazon. More details below.

Now if the attractive design isn’t doing anything for you here, just scoop up a OXO Good Grips Freezer-to-Oven Glass Baking Dish for $20 Prime shipped instead. It carries solid ratings from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers as well. This dish will provide much of the same functionality as today’s lead with the added bonus of being great for left-overs in the freezer, which is arguably even more convenient than the oven-to-table nature of the Hot Pot set. Just don’t expect to get the sweet cork trivets.

Speaking of kitchenware deals, check out this rare offer on Instant Pot’s black steel Duo Multi-Cooker, then upgrade your coffee/tea game with the Brewista temperature-controlled electric kettle and this discounted electric milk frother at $22. Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more notable offers.

More on the Bodum Hot Pot Glass Bowl Set :

You can use the HOT POT for any kind of casserole or other dishes.

Set consisting of 3 casserole dishes with cork stand

3 different dish sizes

Made of heat-resistant and tasteless borosilicate glass: ideal for the oven

