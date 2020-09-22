Take Osprey’s Daylite Daypack on your next adventure for $30 (Reg. $50) + more

Today only, Woot is offering some notable deals on Osprey backpacks and bags. One standout is the Osprey Packs Daylite Daypack in red for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $50 and currently fetching $48 at Amazon, today’s offer is as much as $20 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a multi-function interior sleeve that can act has a hydration bladder or a tablet holder, this bag is as ready for the streets as it is your next outdoor adventure. Features include a “large panel” main compartment, dual stretch mesh side pockets, a die-cut foam back panel for ventilation, key clip, and additional exterior storage. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below for more bag and backpack deals.

If you’re not in the market for an outdoor-ready, hiker’s-worthy solution, save some cash with Herschel Heritage Backpack at just below $30. Or just go right for this travel laptop backpack at $18 Prime shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers and will fit up to 15-inches of MacBook inside as well.

Browse through the rest of today’s Woot Osprey sale right here for additional deals from $65.

The bag deals certainly don’t stop there though. Amazon is still offering up to 50% off Timbuk2, Fossil, and Osprey bags priced from $56.50, not to mention this deal on Timbuk2’s Road Trip Wallet. You’ll also find Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set at 37% off and even more in our fashion deal hub including Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale at up to 75% off.

More on the Osprey Packs Daylite Daypack:

The Daylite Series started out with humble beginnings, a simple accessory to attach to our larger packs. However, its lightweight, simplicity, durability, comfortable carry and price has proven to be wildly popular, and today their popularity is undeniable. While the Daylite® continue to serve well as add-on packs for traveling and more, they shine on their own with incredible versatility and are now available in an even more robust color palette than before

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!