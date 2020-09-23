Sony has now launched a new Big in Japan sale featuring digital PlayStation 4 game deals from $4. In fact, you’re looking at nearly 400 games and pieces of DLC here. According to Sony’s official blog post for the promotion, this sale is live from today through October 7, 2020 and offers up to 50% off “titles originating from a variety of Japanese development studios.” Head below for a closer look.

Hundreds of digital PlayStation 4 game deals:

As usual, this is a great time to stock up on digital PlayStation 4 game deals without even leaving the couch, or waiting for shipping. With nearly 400 titles up for grabs here, this is perfect for keeping busy until PlayStation 5 releases (or at least until it’s available to order again). We have listed some top picks from the sale below and you’ll find even more in this morning’s game deal roundup.

Big in Japan sale:

While PlayStation 5 pre-orders were a bit of an unorganized disaster, Sony has issued an apology and vows more units will be available throughout this year. In the meantime, check out everything we know about the first-party launch lineup and backwards compatibility.

Outside of today’s digital PlayStation 4 game deals, the previous PlayStation 4 PSN sale is still live right here, Playstation Plus memberships are down at $32, and here are the rest of today’s best game deals.

More details from Sony:

Digital PlayStation 4 game deals: The Big in Japan promotion returns to PlayStation Store this Wednesday, September 23! This sale features a vast range of titles originating from a variety of Japanese development studios, with up to 50% on the games included in the promo. That includes Capcom’s survival horror remake Resident Evil 3, and Bandai Namco’s double-martial arts whammy of Tekken 7 and Dragon Ball: Kakarot. Favouring a different genre experience or an alternate choice? There’s plenty to choose from when the sale kicks off.

