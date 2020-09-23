National Geographic Gold Box magazine sale up to 40% off with deals from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off National Geographic magazine subscriptions. One standout here is the 1-year of National Geographic History for $14.25 with free delivery. Regularly up at $24 or so, we have seen it down in the $19 range over the last few months with today’s offer matching our previous mention and dropping the magazine to the lowest price we can find. This one explores the “march of civilization from ancient times to the modern era” as well as examining the events that lead to “history’s most explosive conflicts.” It includes six issues per year but be sure to manually cancel your sub before it lapses or it will get auto-renewed at full price. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s National Geographic Gold Box sale for additional offers from just over $11. You’ll find Nat Geo proper as well as the Kids and Little Kids variants as well.

The reading deals don’t stop there, we also have a great offer on Car and Driver magazine as well as a host of DC sidekick graphic novels with up to 65% off digital reads from $1. Then go check out the best new books to pick up for the end of summer and your Amazon First Reads September eBook freebies.

More on National Geographic History:

Start your incredible journey into the past with National Geographic History, launched in spring 2015. In each issue you’ll explore the march of civilization from ancient times to the modern era, examine the forces behind history’s most explosive conflicts, gain appreciation of the culture and art that sprang forth from every epoch, and come away with a greater understanding of who we are and where we came from.

