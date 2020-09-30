Bring Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders Cabinet to the game room for $150 (Save 50%)

Walmart is currently offering the Arcade1Up Space Invaders Arcade Cabinet for $149.99 shipped. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low and the best price we’ve seen in months. A copy of Star Wars BattleFront 2 for the Xbox One is also included, bringing another $30 in value into the mix. Bring some retro gaming action into your setup with this Arcade1Up cabinet. It recreates one of the more iconic arcade machines from the 80s in a 4-foot tall package complete with a 17-inch color screen. The cabinet itself comes coated in plenty of eye-catching graphics and on top of the titular Space Invaders, there’s also a color version of the classic game. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional details.

Pair your new retro cabinet with Arcade 1Up’s Galaga-themed stool to complete the game room upgrade. This $80 add-on brings much of the same old-school stylings found on the cabinet itself into the mix alongside providing some extra comfort during prolonged gaming sessions. There’s also some additional styles for the same price if the space theming isn’t doing it for you.

And while we’re talking Arcade1Up, don’t forget to check out its new Golden Axe cabinet that’s launching with five SEGA classics. That’s on top of its Big Buck Hunter machine that’s now up for pre-order and an upcoming touchscreen Infinity Game Table. Or just dive into all of today’s best game deals instead.

Arcade1Up Space Invaders Cabinet features:

Jump back to the 80’s, grab the joystick and prepare your lasers with Arcade1Up’s Space Invaders arcade cabinet. Dodge the aliens’ fire and counter with strategic shooting. Boasting authentic gameplay and artwork, these cabinets are the first-ever consumer models. Modern technology has allowed for them to be designed for mobility and affordability without sacrificing size and quality.

