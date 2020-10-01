Amazon now offering up to 35% off live succulent bundles with deals from $14

Amazon is now offering a 16-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Succulents for $25.35 shipped. Regularly $39, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low on this bundle. If you’re looking to bring some easy to care for greenery into the house for the winter months, these succulents are a great option with more than enough to spread around various rooms and even the office. You’re looking at 16 hand-selected succulents based on “season, size, health, and readiness” that are fully rooted in 2-inch pots. While you can get more details right here, they generally only need to be watered once every couple weeks and placed in a sunny window/area. Rated 4+ stars. More succulent deals below.

If the 16-count above is overkill for you, we also spotted a 5-pack of Shop Succulents assorted succulents for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 at Amazon. While not quite as good a per-succulent value, this is 30% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The same details and watering needs apply here as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of the Amazon customers.

While we are talking home decor, check out this offer on Citizen’s Desk Clock as well as the ongoing Disney Halloween sale and the plethora of furniture offers you’ll find right here. You’ll also want to browse through the new Target Hearth & Hand Fall Collection and the Crate and Barrel x PATCH NYC Halloween decor as well.

More on the Shop Succulents Assorted Succulents:

Sixteen assorted succulents in 2″ pot Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness. Succulents are very sensitive to overwatering, and damp soil can cause root rot Dry out soil completely between waterings Recommended amount is once every two weeks Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again. Fertilize every two to four weeks during spring and summer Withhold fertilizer during the fall and winter months.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!