It is now time to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. We have a great deal on Unclutter for Mac live right now, along with much of yesterday’s best deals down below, but for now it’s on to today’s price drops. While Deliveries may have just gone over to a subscription-based format, this morning’s highlights include To the Moon, Dark Echo, Pixel Weather, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, AR Measure, and more. Hit the jump for everything.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Harvest Moon: Light of Hope: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Splitter Critters: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tsuro – The Game of the Path: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dark Echo: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pixel Weather – Forecast: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ghost Hunter M2: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Deliveries: a package tracker: FREE

Deliveries is now permanently free with new subscription model. Full details here.

Today’s best game deals: Borderlands 3 $8, LEGO Games Bundle $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TrekRight: Camino Francés: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Pencil Planner & Draw Calendar: $9 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Muse Dash: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: AutoPad — Ambient Pad Loops: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Total Video Converter Pro: DVD: $1 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Total Video Player: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on To the Moon :

A story-driven experience about two doctors traversing backwards through a dying man’s memories to artificially fulfill his last wish. Dr. Rosalene and Dr. Watts have peculiar jobs: They give people another chance to live, all the way from the very beginning… but only in their patients’ heads. Due to the severity of the operation, the new life becomes the last thing the patients remember before drawing their last breath. Thus, the operation is only done to people on their deathbeds, to fulfill what they wish they had done with their lives, but didn’t.

