Amazon drops Source Code, Uncut Gems, Deepwater Horizon, more in 4K to $5 each

Amazon is offering a selection of 4K movies on sale for just $5 each. One of our favorites is Souce Code, which goes for $13 in HD at Google Play. This movie follows Army Captian Colter Stevens, as he finds himself working on a special program. This program is quite unique, as it allows him to insert his consciousness into another human being. There’s just one catch: he can only be there for eight minutes. This action-packed adventure will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for other great movies on sale.

More $5 4K movies at Amazon:

Be sure to check out the other media deals we’ve got going on right now. Amazon is offering several Prime Video channels for just $1 per month, Microsoft has a slew of movies down to $5 each, and iTunes is offering a long list of discounted flicks from bundles to individual titles, 4K, and more on sale from $5.

More about Source Code:

Army Captain Colter Stevens finds himself working on a special program where his consciousness can be inserted into another human being. The only catch is can only be there for 8 minutes at any given time. That morning, a bomb exploded on a commuter train just outside Chicago. He occupies the body of teacher going to work on that train and is confused as to what he is doing or why he is there as his last memory is of flying his helicopter on a combat mission in Afghanistan. Those in charge of the program explain to him that there is a bomb on the train, and that he must locate it. More importantly, he must identify the bomber as another bombing is expected later that day. He is also told however that he cannot change the past and can only gather information. As he develops a liking for his traveling companion Christina, he sets out to test that theory.

