Harman’s Citation ONE Google Assistant Smart Speaker now $150 off at $80

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Harman Kardon Citation ONE Smart Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Also matched via its Deals of the Day. Regularly $230 direct from Harman and at Best Buy, today’s offer is a sizable $150 in savings, the lowest we can find, and matching the lowest we have tracked. While compatible with other Citation speakers for a multi-room setup, this is a more than capable home speaker on its own nonetheless. Carrying a 0.79-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer, alongside Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, it also has built-in Google Assistant support for commanding your music (and other connected gear) with your voice. The blended wool fabric “helps repel dirt” and you can get a much more detailed look in our hands-on video review. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now if you’re just looking for a simple smart speaker you can bark orders at, take a look at the Echo Dot (3rd Gen.) Smart speaker with Alexa at $40 shipped. It carries stellar ratings from over 600,000 Amazon customers, but you will be trading out Google’s voice assistant for Alexa here. And be sure to browse through all of the brand new Echo gear Amazon just unveiled last month as much of it is already up for pre-order.

We also have some early Prime Day deals on Amazon gear including Echo Show 5 and Echo Auto at a new low. But we also have a solid ongoing offer on the Sonos Play:1 and be sure to check out Marshall refreshed Emberton speaker with new brass colorway.

More on the Harman Kardon Citation ONE Smart Speaker:

Enjoy the crisp, powerful sound of this gray Harman Kardon Citation ONE smart speaker. The 0.79-inch tweeter and a 3.5-inch woofer deliver well-balanced sound, while Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity lets you stream music smoothly. This Harman Kardon Citation ONE smart speaker has a compact profile for portability, and the blended wool fabric helps repel dirt. Use voice commands with the voice activated device or remote to play movies, TV shows and more. Plus, control other connected devices like lights and a thermostat. Separate voice assistant not required.

