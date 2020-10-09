Amazon currently offers the LEGO Architecture New York City set for $48.95 shipped. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer saves you over $11, beats our previous mention by a few cents, and comes within $1 of the 2020 low. Stacking up to 598-pieces, this brick-built recreation of New York City assembles five of its most iconic landmarks. Ranging from the Statue of Liberty to Empire State Building, you’ll be able to add NYC’s iconic footprint to your collection. The LEGO New York City Skyline stands over 10-inches tall and steps up the attention to detail from your typical kit. I personally find that this kit is perfect for bringing some LEGO action to your desk setup. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details, and then head below for more LEGO deals from $27.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

While Amazon detailed some of the upcoming Prime Day deals earlier today, it looks like LEGO hasn’t made the cut just about yet. Even so, LEGO themselves are taking matters into their own hands with a new double points promotion right now. That’s on top of a launching a giveaway for its highly sought after adidas sneakers.

Then make sure you check out our recent review of the LEGO 501st Battle Pack alongside all of the new kits on the horizon. We got a first look at the upcoming Mindstorms Porsche set earlier in the week, but if it’s the holiday kits you’re after, there’s a new collection of builds perfect for the winter festivities right here.

LEGO New York City Skyline features:

Celebrate the architectural diversity of New York City with this detailed LEGO brick model. The LEGO Architecture Skyline Collection offers models suitable for display in the home and office, and has been developed for all with an interest in travel, architectural culture, history and design.

