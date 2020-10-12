With one of the biggest shopping events looming and early Prime Day offers already starting to roll-in, it’s time to start the week off with all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While early offers on the latest edition of Parallels Desktop are still alive and well, we are now ready to collect all of this morning’s most notable price drops on apps and games from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Mars Power Industries, Smart Spend, FlickType Keyboard, Coffee Buzz, Earth 3D, and much more. Hit the fold for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Smart Spend: Cost Analyzer: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fateful Lore: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleep Music Timer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FlickType Keyboard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Choiceworks: $7 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Lunar Phase Widget: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Crypton, Crypto Market Tracker: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Textastic Code Editor 9: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go: $125 (Reg. $250)

Mac: Coffee Buzz: FREE (Reg. $1)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K21 $35, Splatoon 2 $40, Mario Tennis $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: StoryToys Red Riding Hood: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: StoryToys Little Mermaid: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phyzseek: HIIT Strong & Lean: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8 Bit Space – Retro Platformer: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $15 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: PolyNome Pro: THE Metronome: $32 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: Aviary: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Logo, Card & Design Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Trine: $2 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Trine 2: $2 (Reg. $15)

More on Mars Power Industries :

Mystery puzzle game about human hubris and resource management. All about logic, optimal building placement and order of operations. Every puzzle takes just 5 moves to win so relax and feel the comfortable emptiness as you uncover a hidden story told without words about an abandoned colony… No ads, no high-scores, no purchases, no pressure. Nothing. It’s only space.

