Belkin Prime Day sale: Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock $249, USB-C/Qi chargers, more

- Oct. 13th 2020 12:33 pm ET

Amazon has a large Belkin sale running for Prime Day, headlined by its Thunderbolt 3 Dock Pro at $248.96. Final price reflected at checkout with free shipping for Prime members. Belkin’s latest Thunderbolt 3 dock arrives as a 1-stop solution for adding massive I/O to your Mac or PC. That includes multiple Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-A connectivity, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. It’s an easy way to expand your I/O to include legacy devices and charge your MacBook at 85W speeds. Rated 3.9/5 stars. You’ll find even more deals down below.

Other notable Belkin Prime Day deals include:

While we’re on the subject of Mac and iPhone accessories, don’t miss Anker’s annual Prime Day sale for more deals on Thunderbolt 3 docks, batteries, and other everyday essentials. The Prime Day deals keep rolling in and you can find all of the best price drops in our hub.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock features:

  • Compatible with macOS and Windows USB-C laptops (Thunderbolt speeds require Thunderbolt 3 port)
  • Connect multiple devices to your laptop through a single dock, including monitors, hard drives, drawing tablet, mouse, keyboard, internet, and more
  • Ultra-fast data transfer speeds up to 40Gbps (Thunderbolt 3), Connect Dual 4K HD displays @ 60Hz

