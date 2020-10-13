Kindle E-reader discounts abound for Prime Day with all-time lows from $60

- Oct. 13th 2020 3:57 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is offering up to 33% off its Kindle tablets. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Headlining is the entry-level model at $59.99. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of the best we’ve seen to date. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You’ll find even more Kindle deals down below.

Kindle Paperwhite is also being discounted as part of Prime Day at $84.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $130 with this offer marking a new all-time low by $20. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s Prime Day Kindle discounts on this landing page. Make sure to check out the rest of Amazon’s first-party discounts, including Fire Tablets, Echo speakers, and Ring security accessories. Jump over to our Prime Day hub for more deals.

Kindle E-reader features:

  • Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.
  • Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.
  • Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.
  • Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

Guides

Prime Day 2020

