8Bitdo’s retro Switch controllers now up to 20% off starting at $15

- Oct. 14th 2020 2:56 am ET

0

As part of its Prime Day event, Amazon is discounting a selection of 8Bitdo controllers headlined by the Sn30 Pro+ Wireless Gamepad for $39.99 shipped. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Merging a Pro controller-inspired form-factor with the usual retro design that 8Bitdo is known for, its Sn30 Pro+ gamepad pairs with everything from Switch, Playstation 4 to Mac, and more thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. Other notable features include USB-C charging, rumble vibration, motion controls, two joysticks, and more. Over 340 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more from $15.

Other 8Bitdo controllers include:

Now if you’re just looking for gear to outfit a Nintendo Switch, we have plenty of discounts ranging from additional controllers to cases, docks, and more from $7.50. But then, be sure to dive into our Prime Day hub for all of the best deals.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad features:

Pro+ is the most advanced controller from 8BitDo ever. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software: Customize everything on Pro+ from button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and even create macros with any button combination. Easily save your settings on a game by game basis with custom profiles.

