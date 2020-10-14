Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $4 (60% off), more

LeconeDirect (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its MFi 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $4.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code WYG6TYVC at checkout. Usually fetching $10, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. This braided nylon Lightning cable sports a more durable design than your average cord and lets you take advantage of USB-C PD charging speeds. Its 6-foot length is ideal for refueling from the couch or anywhere else that being tethered right to an outlet is uncomfortable. Rated 4/5 stars from over 140 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Twelve South Prime Day sale drops prices by up to 40% on Mac/iPhone essentials
- Tribit StormBox Bluetooth Speaker: $53 (Reg. $62) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Aukey discounts power accessories, USB-C hubs, more for Prime Day from $9
- Samsung Galaxy S20 S-View Case: $9 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Score a new 2020 low on Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM Speaker at $50 (Save 30%)
- Mpow M30 IPX8 Bluetooth Earbuds: $19 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code S79Z7QLT
- Samsung 45W USB-C Charger: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Spigen Prime Day sale: 10W Slim Qi Charger $11, iPhone cases under $10, more
- BrexLink USB-C Cable: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code PN3NFPOM
- AmazonBasics tech essentials up to 40% off during Prime Day, deals from $4
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker Prime Day event delivers deals on iPhone/Android essentials, docks, more
- Satechi launches up to 50% off Prime Day sale: Chargers, Mac accessories, more
- Aukey 10000mAh 18W PD Slim Power Bank: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code URF4PCKB
- Mpow Flame Lite Wireless Earbuds: $23 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code 8S4JC4KK
- w/ code NY3AVHJL
- w/ on-page coupon + code 8S4JC4KK
- Powerbeats Pro, Bose QC 35 II, and latest Sony ANCs all hit Amazon low prices
- Aukey Travel Adapter: $20 (Reg. $27) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code URF4PCKB
The cable certified by Apple MFi. You can charge your device more than twice as fast as the cable comes with your iPhone. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers.Durable Tough Cable with Premium Nylon Braided protection technology- Dirt-proof, Pull-resistant and Tangle-free to straighten and protect your cable use-life.
This USB Type C to Lightning cable also supports fast charge and data transfer your iPhone from a USB-C laptop or desktop directly. And the data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. 1G large files will be finished in 25s. Ideal to take advantage of existing USB-C devices charging and syncing for your newest iPhone.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!