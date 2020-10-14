Smartphone Accessories: 6-Foot MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $4 (60% off), more

LeconeDirect (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its MFi 6-Foot USB-C to Lightning Cable for $4.19 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code WYG6TYVC at checkout. Usually fetching $10, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and marks a new all-time low. This braided nylon Lightning cable sports a more durable design than your average cord and lets you take advantage of USB-C PD charging speeds. Its 6-foot length is ideal for refueling from the couch or anywhere else that being tethered right to an outlet is uncomfortable. Rated 4/5 stars from over 140 customers.

The cable certified by Apple MFi. You can charge your device more than twice as fast as the cable comes with your iPhone. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers.Durable Tough Cable with Premium Nylon Braided protection technology- Dirt-proof, Pull-resistant and Tangle-free to straighten and protect your cable use-life.

This USB Type C to Lightning cable also supports fast charge and data transfer your iPhone from a USB-C laptop or desktop directly. And the data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. 1G large files will be finished in 25s. Ideal to take advantage of existing USB-C devices charging and syncing for your newest iPhone.