TiVo Stream 4K gets the Prime Day treatment, now at a new low of $41 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the TiVo Stream 4K Streaming Media Player for $41.06 shipped. Down 18% from its list price of $50, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked and consequentially an all-time low. Whether your TV doesn’t have any smarts built-in, or is outdated and doesn’t run Netflix anymore, TiVo’s Stream 4K is an easy remedy. You’ll find support for 4K Dolby Vision HDR playback here, meaning it delivers the highest-quality possible to your home theater. TiVo’s Stream 4K will bring “every streaming app” as well as live TV to your setup, all with one single device. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Pick up the Fire TV Stick Lite for $30 shipped and save some cash. It’ll lose the TV control feature of the larger Fire TV Stick, but you’ll still gain the ability to watch Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, and much more while sticking to a tighter budget.

Don’t forget that Roku’s Prime Day deals start at just $21, as well. These are fantastic options if you’re not already in the TiVo or Amazon ecosystems. Regardless of which option you go with, be sure to swing by our coverage of the best Prime Day TV deals and give your home theater the upgrade it deserves.

TiVo Stream 4K features:

No More App-Switching. Forget learning to navigate a new screen with every app. TiVo Stream 4K enables one centralized place for searching, browsing, and creating watch lists across all your apps.

Recommendations Across All of Your Apps: Get rid of the walls between what you watch. TiVo recommends your next favorite shows and movies based on what you love, not where they live.

One place for all your favorite streaming apps. TiVo Stream 4K includes Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock plus many more, so you can get to your shows fast.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!