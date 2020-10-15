Excalibur’s 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator is up to $100 off at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator for $189.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $290, today’s offer is a new Amazon 2020 low and the best price we can find. Home Depot sells this model for $240 right now. Perfect for making your own fruit snacks or beef jerky, this model features a 9-tray design with 15-square feet of drying space, a built-in 26-hour timer, and adjustable temperature ranging from 105- to 165-degrees. You don’t even need to move or rotate the trays during operation and it comes with poly-screen tray inserts “to prevent foods from sticking.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 9-tray design is a bit much for your needs, take a look at some of the smaller and more affordable models out there. While this highly-rated 7-tray option might still be overkill, check out the COSORI Dehydrator Machine at just over $65 instead. It carries solid ratings and much of the same features as today’s lead deal, just in a smaller package.

More on the Excalibur 9-Tray Food Dehydrator:

CAPACITY – The 9-Tray electric food dehydrator has 15 square feet of drying space and offers plenty of space for your favorite snacks.

TIME AND TEMPERATURE – Features a 26-hour timer and adjustable thermostat. The thermostat ranges from 105 degrees Fahrenheit to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables and is also high enough to meet safety standards for dehydrating meat for jerky.

LOW AND SLOW FOR IMMUNITY BOOST – Cooking foods at a temperature no higher than 115-118 degrees in a dehydrator preserves nutrients and enzymes.

