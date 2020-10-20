HyperX’s head-tracking Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset drops to $260 (Save $70)

Amazon currently offers the HyperX Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset for $259.99 shipped. Usually selling for $330, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low set only once before. If you’re tired of annoying your roommates or significant other with loud gameplay sessions, HyperX’s headset is worth a look. It packs 100mm Planar transducer drivers that are complemented by 3D audio with head tracking for a more immersive experience. Plus, the wired design relies on a USB-C port and includes cables to pair with your PC, Switch, and more. Over 455 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for more.

If you’re gaming at the desk, Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount is a perfect add-on accessory to the HyperX Cloud Orbit S. It’ll give you a dedicated spot underneath your battlestation to hang the headphones when not in use, and will only run you $12 at Amazon. Learn more in our past hands-on reviews.

But if it’s a new gaming PC you’re after, this morning we spotted a $349 discount on Razer’s latest Blade Stealth 13, which has dropped to a new all-time low. Not to mention everything else in our PC gaming guide right now.

HyperX Cloud Orbit S features:

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S builds a world of audio around you with Audeze planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx head tracking and 3D audio technology. Get true immersion as head tracking technology tracks the position of your head nearly 1000 times a second to stabilize the soundscape, placing you in the center of your own personal three-dimensional audio atmosphere.

