Today's best game deals: FIFA 21 $40, Crypt of the NecroDancer $4, more

Apps GamesEACDKeys
$40

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of FIFA 21 on PS4 for $39.89 with free digital delivery. Just recently released at the top of the month, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked. Alongside the usual stadium matches and the like, this one also features “various forms of small-sided football” with over 20 pitches from across the globe so gamers can experience “authentic street football culture.” Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Crypt of the NecroDancer, Alien: Isolation, Wheel of Fortune, Madden NFL 20, Resident Evil 2, and many more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM

Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display

HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic

All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different

FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer + new dog companions, more

HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories

Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more

