Today’s best game deals: FIFA 21 $40, Crypt of the NecroDancer $4, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is now offering digital copies of FIFA 21 on PS4 for $39.89 with free digital delivery. Just recently released at the top of the month, this one still fetches $60 at Amazon and elsewhere with today’s offer being the lowest we have tracked. Alongside the usual stadium matches and the like, this one also features “various forms of small-sided football” with over 20 pitches from across the globe so gamers can experience “authentic street football culture.” Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Crypt of the NecroDancer, Alien: Isolation, Wheel of Fortune, Madden NFL 20, Resident Evil 2, and many more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- NEW Switch eShop sale up to 75% off
- PlayStation Plus from $30.50 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3-mo. $29 (Reg. $45)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- Crypt of the NecroDancer $4 (Reg. $20)
- Alien: Isolation Switch $20 (Reg. $35)
- Wheel of Fortune Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- Plus more board and game show titles…
- Madden NFL 20 PS4 pre-owned $10 (Reg. $20+)
- XIII – Nintendo Switch pre-order $50
- Plus $10 Best Buy GC
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9 (Reg. $30)
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame$12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Jurassic World $12 (Reg. $40)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO The Incredibles $18 (Reg. up to $60)
- Kingdom: New Lands $3 (Reg. $15)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield at $40 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered $5 (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Don’t Starve Switch Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Crawl $5 (Reg. $15)
- Civilization VI Switch $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove $24 (Reg. $40)
- Or just Specter of Torment $7 (Reg. $10)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $28 (Reg. $80)
- Rainbow Six Siege Gold $26 (Reg. $65)
- Vampyr $10 (Reg. $40)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $18 (Reg. $60)
- Need for Speed Heat $24 (Reg. $60)
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Also on PS4 for $4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Cat Quest $2 (Reg. $13)
- Cat Quest II $10 (Reg. $15)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $31 (Reg. $50)
- The Mummy Demastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40)
- DEATH STRANDING $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Thief $2 (Reg. $20)
- DOOM (1993) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 3 $5 (Reg. $10)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- UFC 4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III $14.50 (Reg. $20+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Zero/Zx Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo 1-2-Switch $36 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection $32 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
Pre-orders:
- Watch Dogs Legion pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Immortals: Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ignore the old “Gods & Monsters” title
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War pre-orders from $60
- Incl. $10 Best Buy credit
- Plus more details and release date
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Fight or Fright returns to Apex Legends with new October LTM
Atari unveils new portable Mini PONG Jr. arcade machine with 7.9-inch display
HyperX’s all-new Cloud II Wireless headset is a new take on a classic
All-new Analogue Duo accepts cartridges, discs, 8BitDo controllers, more
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer beta review — same, but different
FREE Ghost of Tsushima multiplayer + new dog companions, more
HORI unveils 12 new Pokémon Switch controllers, cases, and other accessories
Official PS5 teardown: Expandable SSD storage, quieter cooling system, more
