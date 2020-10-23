Add the PS VR Aim Controller Bundle to your setup at $65 (Reg. $80)

Pro Distributing (98.9% Positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sony PlayStation VR Aim Controller Firewall Zero Hour Bundle for $64.95 shipped. Regularly $80 at GameStop and direct from Sony, this bundle currently fetches $72 at Amazon where it hasn’t dropped any lower since 2018. Not only does this set score you a copy of the PS VR game, Firewall Zero Hour (regularly $20 on its own), but also the PS VR Aim Controller (currently $75 on Amazon without the game). Compatible with a host of PlayStation VR shooter games, it offers “advanced motion sensing and light tracking technology” in a two-handed controller for heightened virtually reality immersion. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

For those curious, Sony has already revealed that “the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5” and you can learn more about the details right here. And while we are on the subject, check out these third-party custom PS5 panels and the recently revealed Netflix, YouTube, and Disney Plus PS5 integration.

If you’re more interested in the non-Sony VR setups, Lenovo’s latest VR headset offers 4K screens and here’s everything you need to know about the Oculus Quest 2 and its now available $299 price tag.

More on the PlayStation VR Aim Controller bundle:

The power of the PlayStation 4 system and PlayStation VR come together to deliver a realistic strategic shooter brought to life with the added immersive power of virtual reality

Precise and intuitive aiming for compatible PlayStationVR shooter games

Advanced motion sensing and light tracking technology

Ergonomic two-handed control

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!