Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $475 (Refurb, Orig. $700), more from $100

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors starting at $100 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Our top pick is the Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor for $474.99. Down from its original $700 price tag that it still fetches at B&H, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats the Amazon all-time low by $175, and is the best to date. Samsung’s new gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. There’s also HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 325 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If none of today’s Samsung offerings are quite what you’re looking for, or would prefer to go the new route, Dell has a selection of its monitors on sale from $130. A highlight is the brand’s latest 27-inch display at $160 alongside a collection of other options including UltraWides, USB-C monitors, and more. Then go hit up our PC gaming guide for additional ways to upgrade your setup.

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.