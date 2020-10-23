Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $475 (Refurb, Orig. $700), more from $100

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Samsung monitors starting at $100 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Our top pick is the Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor for $474.99. Down from its original $700 price tag that it still fetches at B&H, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats the Amazon all-time low by $175, and is the best to date. Samsung’s new gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. There’s also HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 325 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.
Other notable Samsung monitor deals:
- 27-inch Curved 1080p: $150 (Orig. $300)
- Samsung 49-inch Curved 1440p: $900 (Orig. $1,200)
- Samsung 34-inch UltraWide 1440p: $320 (Orig. $400)
- 24-inch Curved 1080p: $100 (Orig. $230)
- and even more…
If none of today’s Samsung offerings are quite what you’re looking for, or would prefer to go the new route, Dell has a selection of its monitors on sale from $130. A highlight is the brand’s latest 27-inch display at $160 alongside a collection of other options including UltraWides, USB-C monitors, and more. Then go hit up our PC gaming guide for additional ways to upgrade your setup.
Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:
Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.
