Drop $350 from Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

-
$350 off $2,449

Amazon offers Apple’s upgraded 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB in both colors for $2,449 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $2,799. Today’s deal equates to $350 off and matches the second-best offer we’ve seen to date at Amazon.

There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $26.

Of course, our Apple guide is packed with even more deals worth checking out. That includes deals on Apple Watch Series 5, various official Apple Watch bands, and the latest Magic Keyboards for iPad Pro.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

