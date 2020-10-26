It is now time to kick the week off with all of Monday’s most notable Android game and app deals. Alongside some solid Samsung Android hardware deals we spotted this morning (much more below), there are plenty of big-time price drops on Google Play this afternoon. Highlights include titles like Iron Marines, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Star Wars: KOTOR, Slayaway Camp, Star Vikings Forever, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, and much more. Hit the jump to browse through all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Samsung’s Galaxy A71 Smartphone with 5G at $105 off. But you’ll also want to check out these ongoing offers on Samsung’s unlocked Galaxy S10, these affordable Motorola models, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 while you’re at it. Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet is still on sale today, but this morning we spotted the ASUS ZenBook Duo at a new Amazon all-time low. This morning’s Gold Box has OontZ Bluetooth speakers and headphones starting from $18 and you’ll find plenty more charging and accessory deals right here.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Iron Marines:

From the creators of the award winner, Kingdom Rush saga comes the most extraordinary rts offline game! Fight challenging real time strategy scifi battles on amazing and unknown planets. Command and conquer brave soldiers, mighty mechas and aliens against hordes of space monsters, swarms of insectoids and robot armies in a galaxy far far away. Immerse into the world of real time strategy games! For all Kingdom Rush fans, who want to play RTS games offline or online & command and conquer armies as space marine. The galaxy needs your command. The galaxy needs the Iron Marines!

