Gift this authentic Iron Man helmet while it’s at a new 2020 low of $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet for $69.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 30%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new 2020 low. This Iron Man helmet will make just as great of a gift for the Avengers fan in your life as it would a new addition to your own collection. It features a premium build quality as well as accurate details from the MCU films. While it’s a wearable prop, this helmet will surely look just as great on display as well with its light-up eyes, authentic sound effects, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,700 customers. Head below for more.

Now if you’re looking for a smaller collectible, then consider picking up the LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor Kit instead. Selling for $48 at Amazon, not only is it more affordable than the lead deal, but it’s a perfect option for adding to your desk or elsewhere in the MCU collection. We also walked away impressed in our hands-on review.

And while you’re talking Iron Man, don’t forget to check out the new brick-built LEGO Iron Man bust as well as our hands-on review of the Avengers-themed mosaic set. Then hit up this morning’s Gold Box sale for deals on LEGO, KNEX, Playmobil, and more.

Marvel Legends Iron Man Helmet features:

The Marvel’s Legends Series is dedicated to providing fans with exceptional action figures and choice Premium Role Play collectibles. The Iron Man Electronic Helmet is a perfect addition to the brand – built with the serious Marvel true believer in mind.

