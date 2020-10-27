To entice shoppers ahead of the holiday season and the usually more appealing discounts that follow, LEGO has detailed its latest promotion today ahead of launching next month. Just earlier in October, we saw a double VIP points offer go live alongside a chance to win a pair of the limited-edition LEGO adidas kicks. But now, Star Wars fans will have a pair of promotional offerings to get their hands on. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Han Solo keychain and other promotional offerings.

LEGO has two new Star Wars promotions on the horizon

Detailed in its store calendar for November, LEGO getting in on the action from a galaxy far, far away brought on by the premiere of The Mandalorian season two. While yesterday’s Star Wars merchandise drop saw quite a few new unveils, LEGO was notably missing. But now, there are some promotions on the way to change that.

As the latest gift with purchase from LEGO, builders will be able to score a metal keychain of Han Solo in Carbonite. You’ll need to shell out $100 on Star Wars kits specifically in order to score the freebie, with the promotion officially kicking off on November 1 and running through November 8. We’ve seen the past several of these add-ons sell out quickly, so if this is one that catches your eye, it’s best to not wait once next month rolls around.

LEGO is also teasing a Star Wars version of its DOTS theme, as well. The brand’s product line that brings studs and other bricks to home decor and fashion accessories launched at the beginning of the year and even got a bit of a boost from the Levi’s collaboration.

That same approach is now being leveraged for what looks to be an upcoming Star Wars wristband. It’s undoubtedly geared towards younger fans, but will notably mean that there are some new printed tiles with characters from the Star Wars universe including Darth Vader, R2-D2, and even some lightsabers. As of now, there are no details on if you’ll need to spend a certain dollar amount like the LEGO Han Solo in Carbonite Keychain in order to score this promotional item.

9to5Toys’ Take

LEGO hasn’t quite figured out how to entice Star Wars fans lately, with many of its promotional kits or offerings falling flat for many. The upcoming releases look to continue that trend, at least for older fans. As cool as the keychain may be, it likely won’t be enough to convince builders to pick up any new kits, especially with a $100 purchase required to lock it in. If LEGO has just paired it with the upcoming Baby Yoda set, I’m sure it would have ended up being much more popular of a promotion.

As for the LEGO DOTS Star Wars band, it’s at least nice to see some new printed elements. But even here, the fact that it’s targeted towards younger builders will likely be a tough sell. So all told, unless you’re really clamoring for either promotional item, there’s likely to be much better offers towards the end of November when Black Friday rolls around.

