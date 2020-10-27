NETGEAR’s Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System returns to low of $180 (Save 22%), more from $104

Amazon currently offers the NETGEAR Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (MK62) for $179.99 shipped. Usually selling for $230, today’s price cut amounts to 22% in savings, beats our previous mention by $15, and matches the all-time low at Amazon set only once before. Bringing Wi-Fi 6 connectivity into your setup, NETGEAR’s Nighthawk mesh system delivers up to 1.8Gb/s speeds across its four download channels. The two included routers can dish out 3,000-square feet of coverage and the two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports allow for wired expansion in multiple rooms. Over 865 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more from $104.

Other notable networking deals include:

While you can still save on a batch of other Wi-Fi and home networking upgrades from $110 right here, it might be time to consider setting up a home media server. WD’s 8TB My Cloud Pro 2-Bay NAS is a great option for that at $130 off, but you’ll also find plenty of other storage deals in this morning’s Seagate Gold Box from $53.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 System features:

With Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System you’ll enjoy advanced whole home WiFi designed to deliver smooth video streaming and fast online gaming to more devices at the same time. Experience the next generation of WiFi 6, perfect for medium to large homes up to 3,000 sq.ft. and internet speeds over 100Mbps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!