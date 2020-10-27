Warm up with a Sunbeam heated throw blanket for $20 (30% off)

Today only, Woot is offering some solid deals on Sunbeam heated throw blankets. You can score the Sunbeam Heated Fleece Throw Blanket in walnut for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model is sitting at around $30 on Amazon where it has gone for as much as $38 over the past few months. Today’s offer is the best price we can find and a perfect opportunity to score a 50- by 60-inch heated blanket before the weather gets really cold. Great to toss over the couch as a throw blanket, this model also has three heat settings and a 3-hour “auto-off shutoff for peace of mind,” while being both dryer-safe and machine-washable. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

All things considered, today’s deal is among the most affordable heated blankets we can find anywhere. There are some lesser known brand names with options for the same price, but it’s hard to recommend those over the highly-rated Sunbeam above. The only thing we can find for less is something like this not-heated Bedsure Fleece Blanket Throw at $16 Prime shipped.

While we are talking blankets and home decor, be sure to check out the new Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars line as well as the brand’s Renewed and Mindfully Made Collections. That’s on top of UGG’s new fall home collection and some of the home decor items found in Nordstrom’s Holiday Gift Guide.

More on the Sunbeam Heated Fleece Throw Blanket:

Curl up and relax in comfy toastiness with this Sunbeam Fleece Heated Throw electric blanket. For ultimate comfort and extra warmth on the couch or recliner, this cuddly throw features ThermoFine technology that auto-adjusts based on room and body temperature for consistent heating. It also offers 3 heat settings and convenient 3-hour auto shutoff.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!