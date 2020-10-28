Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Lightning Cables from $1.50 (67% off), more

Monoprice is currently offering a 4-pack of its MFi 3-Foot AtlasFlex Lightning Cables for $16 shipped. Just add four of the cables to your cart and apply code 4FLEX at checkout. Usually fetching $12 each and on sale for $8 currently, today’s offer saves you 67%, brings the overall price per cable to $4, and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date for the brand’s Lightning cables. You can also score a 2-pack of the 1.5-foot version for $3 shipped with code 2FLEX, dropping the price to $1.50 each. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, these bundles are hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification, measure up to 3-feet in length, and feature braided nylon builds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 195 customers.

Monoprice AtlasFlex cables are built to outlast and outperform every cable that’s come before. Each cable is fitted with reinforced, robust aluminum connectors to withstand any and all bends, drops, pulls, and mishaps. Designed to withstand forces up to 30-pounds, these aluminum connectors were engineered to defy the rigors of odd bends and strains. The long flexible strain reliefs are designed to last, flexible enough to bend and turn under stress and long enough to handle odd angles. The colorful nylon-braided cables are internally reinforced with Kevlar® to withstand more than 50,000 bends, twists, and turns. Monoprice AtlasFlex – the strongest cable you will ever need.

