Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice Lightning Cables from $1.50 (67% off), more

Monoprice is currently offering a 4-pack of its MFi 3-Foot AtlasFlex Lightning Cables for $16 shipped. Just add four of the cables to your cart and apply code 4FLEX at checkout. Usually fetching $12 each and on sale for $8 currently, today’s offer saves you 67%, brings the overall price per cable to $4, and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date for the brand’s Lightning cables. You can also score a 2-pack of the 1.5-foot version for $3 shipped with code 2FLEX, dropping the price to $1.50 each. Whether you’re just looking to replace some existing cables that have seen better days or need to add some new options to your charging kit, these bundles are hard to pass up on. Each of the Lightning cables carry MFi certification, measure up to 3-feet in length, and feature braided nylon builds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 195 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon 1-day Anker sale from 12.50: iPhone 12 chargers, power banks, more
- OtterBox COMMUTER iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $21 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Mpow Car Phone Mount: $7 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ code 4JVHAERT
- Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSDXC card is a best-seller at $30
- RAVPower 65W 4-Port Charging Station: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code KY36RPPP
- Take $100 off Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones at a low of $150
- Mpow 10W Qi Charging Car Mount: $17 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ code G5MH2ZX8
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Satechi delivers the power with its 108W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $70
- Mkeke iPhone 12/Pro Case: $2 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code 758CYQ6N
- Spigen Rugged Armor Pixel 4a Case: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Score two Philips Hue White HomeKit Bluetooth Bulbs from $21, more from $10
- Smartish iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Seneo 10W Fast Wireless Charging Pad: $6 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code E9WFL4MV
Monoprice AtlasFlex cables are built to outlast and outperform every cable that’s come before. Each cable is fitted with reinforced, robust aluminum connectors to withstand any and all bends, drops, pulls, and mishaps. Designed to withstand forces up to 30-pounds, these aluminum connectors were engineered to defy the rigors of odd bends and strains.
The long flexible strain reliefs are designed to last, flexible enough to bend and turn under stress and long enough to handle odd angles. The colorful nylon-braided cables are internally reinforced with Kevlar® to withstand more than 50,000 bends, twists, and turns. Monoprice AtlasFlex – the strongest cable you will ever need.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!