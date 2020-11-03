Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 10W Dual Qi Pad $30 (25% off), more

CHOE-TECH (99% positive all-time feedback from 25,000+) via Amazon is currently offering its 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad for $30.30 shipped. Typically retailing for $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This dual charging pad has a total of five built-in Qi coils to wirelessly refuel two devices at a time. It can deliver up to 10W of power to a pair of smartphones, your AirPods, and more. This package is completed by a USB-C cable and wall charger, giving you everything needed out of the box. Over 3,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Charge 2 devices at once with dual pads charging surfaces, supports fast charging speed for both Phones and AirPods. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable Powerful 5 coils, fast charging two devices like iPhone and AirPods at the same time. A sturdy and iPhone sized compact kit, perfect for home and office use. It eliminates the hassle of carrying cables and mismatching of different cable adapter types with various.

