Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $45, FIFA 21 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4 for $44.99 via PSN. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is the first notable discount we have tracked since the game released in September. This one is, unfortunately, still listed at full price via Microsoft. Baddies Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again, but this time with their eyes on the entire multiverse. Crash 4 has new abilities, more playable characters, and the digital copy comes with the Totally Tubular Skins for Crash and Coco. Learn more about the game in our launch coverage. But be sure to head below for additional deals on FIFA 21, Celeste, Spelunky 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tetris Effect, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus from $29 (Up to 48% off)
- Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order info
- PlayStation 5 pre-order info
Today’s best game deals:
- FIFA 21 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Celeste PS4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Spelunky 2 PS4 $16 (Reg. $20)
- Outer Wilds PS4 $16 (Reg. $25)
- Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 $34 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Two Crowns Switch $12 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect $20 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $30 (Reg. $50)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Metal Gear Solid V: Definitive $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! $5 (Reg. $15)
- Super Bomberman R Shiny Edition $18.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Severed Switch $5 (Reg. $15)
- Guacamelee! 2 Switch $7 (Reg. $20)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Switch $5 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox Watch Dogs Legion Hack Sale up to 70% off
- ID@Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 75% off
- Trials of Mana for $25 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $51.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hands-on review right here
- Watch Dogs Legion $50 (Reg. $60)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $17 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Star Wars $5 (Reg. $10)
- Blasphemous $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $45 (Reg. $60)
- Wonderful 101: Remastered $30 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Odyssey $45 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Immortals Fenyx Rising pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Shield + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Pokemon Sword + Expansion Pass pre-order $90
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Demon’s Souls PS5 pre-order $70
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 pre-order $50
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate PS5 pre-order $70
- Destruction AllStars PS5 pre-order $70
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS5 pre-order $60
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
