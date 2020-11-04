Today’s best game deals: Crash Bandicoot 4 $45, FIFA 21 $40, more

-
Apps GamesPSNActivision
Get this deal Reg. $60 $45

In today’s best game deals, Sony is now offering Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time on PS4 for $44.99 via PSN. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is the first notable discount we have tracked since the game released in September. This one is, unfortunately, still listed at full price via Microsoft. Baddies Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again, but this time with their eyes on the entire multiverse. Crash 4 has new abilities, more playable characters, and the digital copy comes with the Totally Tubular Skins for Crash and Coco. Learn more about the game in our launch coverage. But be sure to head below for additional deals on FIFA 21, Celeste, Spelunky 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tetris Effect, Watch Dogs Legion, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Pikmin 3 Deluxe review: An underrated title makes a glorious debut on Nintendo Switch

Insomniac reveals animated Into the Spider-Verse Suit for Spider-Man Miles Morales

Final Fantasy XVI: Everything we know so far — characters, summons, more

Sony unveils PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection lineup and November freebies

Destiny 2 Beyond Light takes you into the darkness on November 10

Official Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases Quick Resume, UI details, more

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year

Change the color of your PlayStation 5 with these custom plates

Nintendo is permanently making Joy-Con replacements more affordable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

PSN

Activision

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Hands-on with this Amazon Choice pressure washer
Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100 ahead of Black F...
Elgato's Ring Light upgrades your streaming setup
Amazon Holiday Deal Dash starts Black Friday countdown
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Strider’s balance bikes keep the kids active, now 30% off at Amazon from $63

From $63 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $10

Wrap your AirPods in elago’s 2-tone Duo case for $6.50 Prime shipped

$6.50 Learn More
Up to 50% off

Smartphone Accessories: OontZ Angle 3 RainDance Speaker $25 (28% off), more

From $5 Learn More
31% off

Warm up the home office with today’s Gold Box heater deals from $54

$54+ Learn More
Buy one get one 50% off

OnePlus 8T sees buy one get one 50% off promotion with free OnePlus Buds

Save $533 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Wonder Boy Dragon’s Trap, LVL, more

FREE+ Learn More
$300 off

Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,099 Learn More