This week we’ve already seen Macy’s, Microsoft, Lowe’s, and more release Black Friday ads and plans for this year’s shopping holiday. Now, it’s Ace Hardware’s turn to be in the spotlight. This year, the company is delivering big off-season discounts on grills, Christmas lights, DEWALT tools, and even 15% off all regular-priced merchandise, showing you that there are savings to be had on every item in the store. What all can we expect from the Ace Hardware Black Friday sale? Head below for a closer look at the ad and what to expect.

Ace Hardware Black Friday 2020

While we still don’t know the exact times that Ace Hardware will be open for Black Friday festivities, we do know the dates. The company’s annual sale will kick off on November 18 and run through November 30 this time around, with savings to be had throughout the entire store. Some deals, however, are more time limited, and you’ll need to shop specific days to save. For example, the 50% off one regular-priced item of $30 or less is good Black Friday only on November 27, while the $100 gift card when you purchase a Large or XLarge Big Green Egg package is only good from November 27 through November 30.

Sign up for Ace Rewards to stay in-the-know and receive exclusive sales

One way you can make sure you’re saving the most is to become an Ace Rewards member. This is a free-to-join program that offers exclusive deals and sales, and Black Friday is no exception. While there are no specifics listed yet that showcase savings for Ace Rewards members, it’s not a bad idea to go ahead and sign up, as certain flash deals or online-only sales could deliver exclusive discounts. One thing we do know is that Ace Rewards members will enjoy free assembly and delivery on grills and accessories totaling $399 or more during Black Friday, so that right there should be enough to make you join.

What’s on sale at Ace Hardware Black Friday 2020

This year at Ace Hardware we’re seeing discounts across the entire store, from BOGO free Christmas lights to discounted Trager grills, DEWALT tools, and much more. We’ve listed some of our favorites below, but the full ad is the best place to see everything that’ll be offered this Black Friday.

Ace Hardware Black Friday ad

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

