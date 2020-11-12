Amazon holiday snacks and grocery sale from $5: Nuts, spices, coffee, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off holiday meal essentials and snacks from Starbucks, McCormick, Planters, and more. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and you’re looking at mostly 4+ star ratings across the board. Starting from under $5, this is a perfect time to scoop up some holiday essentials before online listings go out of stock ahead of Christmas. There’s everything from spice packs and chicken stock  alongside other meal essentials as well as mixed nuts, snacks, and even K-cup packs. Head below for a closer look at our top picks. 

Amazon holiday grocery/snack sale:

There are plenty of notable early Black Friday and Gold Box kitchenware deals floating around right now to prep you for the holidays. Firstly, go check out all of these Keurig deals from $50 as they are some of the best of the year. Then hit up these offers on Ninja’s Chef Blender, Breville’s Bambino Plus Espresso Machine, and today’s Instant Pot Ultra deals. Then go score yourself some discounted Christmas lights and refresh your furniture with these price drops

More on Planters Cashew Halves & Pieces:

  • PLANTERS CASHEW HALVES & PIECES: Go nuts for smart snacking with PLANTERS Cashew Halves & Pieces! These quality cashews have a savory flavor and are a good source of essential nutrients
  • PREMIUM QUALITY CASHEWS: This 46-ounce resealable, convenient size snack canister of PLANTERS Cashew Halves & Pieces contains 46, 1-ounce servings
  • SEA SALT SNACK: These premium cashew halves are enhanced with a dash of sea salt for delicious flavor

