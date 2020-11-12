Save up to 45% on Razer gaming keyboards, mice, and more from $40

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $84.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer saves you 35%, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Razer’s BlackWidow Elite delivers a premium gaming and typing experience centered around the brand’s ZeroCompromise mechanical key switches and integrated Chroma RGB backlighting. Dedicated media playback controls are also built-in alongside macro support for customizing everything to your liking. Plus, a detachable wrist rest and USB passthrough port round out the notable features. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Razer gaming accessories from $40.

Additional Razer PC gaming deals:

Right now in our PC gaming guide, you can save up 33% on a selection of additional gaming keyboards, trackball mice, and more from $9. But then be sure to check out the new Razer Xbox Series X gaming headsets that were just unveiled.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard features:

Collaborate with teammates using this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard. An ergonomic leatherette wrist rest provides support for marathon play sessions, while the fully customizable keys let you create your own unique system for gaming. With dedicated media keys and a multifunction digital dial, this Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard offers responsive operation.

