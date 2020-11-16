Black Friday is starting to finally come into focus as Amazon, Walmart, and others have finally revealed their ads for Thanksgiving week. One of the final pieces of the puzzle has finally fallen into place as Target’s Black Friday ad for 2020 has now been revealed. The 36-page ad offers up some additional details on what we can expect throughout next week. This year’s ad highlights deals on the latest releases from Apple, Google, Microsoft, Sony, and more. Head below for a breakdown of what’s on the way for this year’s Target Black Friday sale.

Target brings Black Friday into focus

Target will be kicking off Black Friday on Sunday prior to Black Friday with additional deals popping up throughout the week. Target is set to be closed on Thanksgiving Day at brick and mortar locations but there will be a fresh batch of deals online throughout the week.

As always, Target will be offering an extra 5% off with a RedCard membership. There’s also contactless curbside pickup and even same-day delivery in some locations.

Target reveals their best deals

Inside Target’s Black Friday ad is much of the same from what we’ve seen shared from Amazon and other retailers in recent days. Many of the latest Echo speakers will be discounted at Target, along with other retailers, including Echo Dot at $29 (Reg. $50) and the larger Echo speakers at $70 (Reg. $100).

Like other ads we’ve seen, Google Nest Hub will be on sale for $50 (Reg. $90), which is sure to be a popular deal this time around. Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones will also be heavily discounted at $175 (Reg. up to $350).

Target will be offering a free game with Nintendo Switch, which is likely to be Mario Kart, like we’ve seen from other retailers. You can expect that Target will have limited stock of the latest Xbox and PlayStation.

