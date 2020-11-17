Save up to 28% on LEGO’s International Space Station, Baby Yoda, and more from $16

Walmart currently offers the LEGO Ideas International Space Station for $55.95 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer saves you 20%, is marking one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This 864-piece creation brings the International Space Station to your collection and measures over 12-inches long as well as 7-inches tall. On top of some microfigure astronauts and a brick-built version of the space shuttle, a stand with plaque round out the notable features to make this a great display piece for LEGO fans and NASA enthusiasts alike. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for additional LEGO deals starting at $16.

Also on sale today at Zavvi, you can score the new LEGO Star Wars The Child building set with a bonus 20th Anniversary minifigure for $79.99. This is the very first promotions of any kind on the all-new creation from The Mandalorian and scores you limited-edition Obi-Wan Kenobi figure which will automatically be added to your cart. This 1,073-piece set just launched back in October and assembles a 7-inch tall version of Baby Yoda. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Other notable LEGO deals:

While all of the early LEGO Black Friday price cuts can still be found here, earlier today we got a first look at the new wave of Super Mario kits launching next year. Then be sure to swing by our review of these Wicked Brick display stands for your LEGO collection.

LEGO Ideas International Space Station features:

Build and display this spectacular LEGO Ideas 21321 ISS (International Space Station). Packed with authentic ISS details, including a posable Canadarm2 and 2 rotating joints that coincide with 8 adjustable solar panels, this 864-piece set is a wonderful gift idea for space enthusiasts, adult LEGO fans or any experienced builder. This awesome LEGO spaceship model comes with a display stand, a buildable mini NASA space shuttle and 3 mini cargo spacecrafts, plus 2 astronaut microfigures to create a striking centerpiece in any room.

