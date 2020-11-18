Upgrade your workstation with LG and other monitors from $130 (Save up to 35%)

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27QN600-B 27-inch 1440p Monitor for $226.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Down from the usual $280 going rate, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen and amounts to 20% in savings. Centered around a 27-inch 1440p panel, this LG monitor delivers 99% coverage of the sRGB color space to make it a great workstation upgrade for creative tasks and the like. It also packs FreeSync support to double as a gaming-capable option, as well. DisplayPort connectivity and two HDMI ports round out the notable features. Over 300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more monitor discounts from $130.

Other notable monitor deals:

Dell’s early Black Friday sale is still live with a series of more gaming-focused battlestation upgrades including Alienware monitors and more. We’re also still tracking an ongoing discount on Samsung’s 27-inch 240Hz 1080p Curved Monitor at $280 alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide right now.

LG 27-inch 1440p Monitor features:

Whether you’re being entertained or creating professional content, the 27QN600-B 27″ 16:9 FreeSync QHD IPS Monitor from LG is ready for almost any task. This 27″ monitor supports a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and features an IPS (In-Plane Switching) HDR10 panel that shows 16.7 million colors covering 99% of the sRGB spectrum for vivid and realistic colors.

