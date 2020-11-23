While the Black Friday price drops are flying across just about every product category now, it’s time to take a look at today’s best Android app deals. While you will still find some notable offers from last week live down below, there are plenty more price drops to add to the list this afternoon. Those include titles like Unbroken Soul, Peppa Pig: Sports Day, Hydro Coach PRO, Gunslugs 2, Dark Quest 2, Cubasis 3 – Music Studio, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While we are still tracking a number of notable handset deals in our roundup of the best Black Friday Android smartphone offers, this morning saw the TCL 10 Pro hit a new all-time low alongside other models from $175. The Lenovo Smart Clock is now down to $24 for Black Friday, but be sure to browse through today’s TicWatch roundup for WearOS models from $102 and all of these Samsung Galaxy smartwatches from $50. Then dive into all of our Android-friendly accessory offers including the latest Anker sale, these iOttie smartphone car mounts, and this morning’s roundup. All of the now live Black Friday deals can be found right here.

Black Friday game deals: FIFA 21, Marvel’s Avengers, Crash 4, Mafia, NBA 2K21, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Unbroken Soul:

Unbroken Soul is a retro-style action platformer game. Run, jump and slash your way through the huge world of Alaron! The evil necromancer Elaniof has terrific plans for humanity… Tyrion, the king of Alaron is their last hope! Defeat countless enemies, region guardians and finish Elaniof in an epic adventure to save humanity from their terrible fate.

