Stuff your stocking with a PAC-MAN Tamagotchi at an all-time low: $10 (Reg. $25)

-
Reg. $25 $10

Amazon is now offering the PAC-MAN x Tamagotchi Nano Black with Case for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, like it still fetches at GameStop, today’s offer is anew Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. If you’re looking for a simple gift or an awesome stocking stuffer for the gamer geek on your list, this is it. Released as part of the 40th anniversary PAC-MAN gear we subsequently went hands-on with, this is the virtual pet you remember but with some help from PAC-MAN and friends. It features a series of mini games where players protect their Tamagotchi from the Ghosts and includes the rubbery PAC-MAN case. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

Outside of these standard edition mini Tamagotchi machines, today’s offer is the most affordable option we can find, PAC-MAN or otherwise. Even the basic model PAC-MAN edition without the case is going for $16 right now.

Learn more about the PAC-MAN x Tamagotchi in our launch coverage and hands-on video review. And while we are talking arcade gear, be sure to check out the latest Dragon’s Lair RepliCade machine and Arcade1Up’s new OutRun racing cabinet

More on the PAC-MAN x Tamagotchi Nano:

  • PAC-MAN is helping to raise and nurture your Tamagotchi character! Raise your Tamagotchi character well and you might receive one of the surprise characters!
  • Feed your Tamagotchi rice or PAC-MAN’s favorite: cherries! Place your yellow and PAC-MAN maze-styled device into your PAC-MAN case
  • The PAC-MAN Ghosts will go after your Tamagotchi character, so be ready to call PAC-MAN in to help! If the bugs start to invade the screen, call PAC-MAN to save your Tamagotchi character before it’s too late!
  • Includes two fun mini games: Pac Game and Catch Game. Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to baby to Adult and how you take care of it will decide which of the 7 Adults you’ll get.

