Enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming from an Android device with 8BitDo’s Pro Controller kit at $38

Reg. $45 $38

Microsoft is currently offering the 8BitDo SN30 Pro Controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming for $38.24 shipped. Down from its $45 going rate that you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 15% discount, comes within cents of our previous mention, and is the third-best price to date. Ideal for diving into Xbox Cloud Gaming on your Android device, the 8BitDo SN30 Pro Controller pairs with an adjustable smartphone clip for gaming on-the-go. It features an 18-hour rechargeable battery alongside Bluetooth connectivity, an Xbox-style controller form-factor, and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 435 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’d rather leverage an existing controller, grabbing PowerA’s MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip for $11 is a great alternative. While you’re not getting an actual gamepad like with the featured deal, this clip will give you a similar experience when paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller. It also carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 4,700 customers.

Then for more ways to game on your Android device, be sure to check out all of the price drops in this afternoon’s roundup. With highlights including everything from favorites like Monument Valley 2 to Castlevania and beyond, you’ll want to dive into all of the savings right here.

8BitDo SN30 Pro Controller features:

Get your game on anytime, anywhere with the ultra-portable 8BitDo SN30 Pro Controller. This powerful Bluetooth accessory seamlessly pairs with your phone or tablet, so you can play your favorite Xbox titles from the Cloud without being tethered to a PC or console. It’s fully customizable, too, with individual button mapping, stick and trigger sensitivity adjustments, and more—just like a normal Xbox controller.

