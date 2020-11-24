iRobot’s Roomba 980 Wi-Fi robot vacuum now $300 at Amazon (Refurb, Orig. $600)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Woot via Amazon is now offering the iRobot Roomba 980 Wi-Fi Connected Vacuuming Robot for $299.99 shipped in renewed condition. Originally $600 and still fetching as much at Walmart, today’s offer is $130 below the usual renewed price and is the best we can find. iRobot sells this one for $400 in restored condition right now, for comparison. This model sports iAdapt 2.0 navigation with vSLAM technology to map out your home, avoid objects, and even clean under furniture. Ideal for homes with pets, its 3-stage cleaning system “cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t.” Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it ships with the auto-return charging dock and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

More details on Amazon renewal process: “Backed by 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee…This pre-owned product has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers…There will be no visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm’s length.”

For something even more affordable take a look at Amazon’s price drop on the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum. It comes in at $179 shipped and comes with much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, albeit with a less advanced navigation system. Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers.

But there are loads of Black Friday robot vacuum deals live right now including these iRobot models from $180 shipped and the rest of the options you’ll find right here from $250. Head over to our home goods and Black Friday deal hubs for even more.

More on the iRobot Roomba 980:

Power Lifting Suction delivers 10X the air power for improved pick up performance; Automatically increases cleaning performance on carpets with Power Boost (Compared to Roomba 600 Series and AeroVac System)

Patented iAdapt 2.0 Navigation with vSLAM technology allows the robot to map its surroundings to clean an entire level of your home, around objects, and under furniture

Ideal for homes with pets; Premium 3 stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and pet hair you see and the allergens and dust you don’t

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!