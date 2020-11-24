V-MODA’s popular Crossfade 2 headphones drop to $300 (Save $50), more from $30

Amazon currently offers the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones for $299.98 shipped in all styles. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the third-best discount to date and is the lowest we’ve seen since July. V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 headphones standout from other options on the market with a unique design comprised of more premium materials like a lightweight steel frame, durable vegan leather, and more. The cans come equipped with 14-hour battery life and are complemented by dual 50mm drivers and support for higher-end audio codex. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below the fold for even more from $30.

Other notable V-MODA deals

Earlier this morning, we spotted a pair of offers on Urbanears speakers and headphones from $50. But those price drops have been joined by a series of Sennheiser markdowns from $70, as well as Sony headphones and more starting at $30.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones features:

Listen on the go with a pair of V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones in black. These headphones play audio through 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers that have inner and outer rings to prevent bass notes from bleeding into higher frequencies. Japanese-made and engineered CCAW coils help preserve detail. The Codex edition of the Crossfade 2 headphones supports the aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

