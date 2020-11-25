VAVA’s Black Friday discounts start at $20 and includes a USB-C hub, dash cams, baby monitor, more

VAVA-USBranch (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is currently running a selection of its Black Friday sales. You’ll find the 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.18 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of $25, today’s deal saves nearly 20% and is the best available. This USB-C hub offers just about everything missing from Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook lineup. You’ll find three USB-A ports, an HDMI output, a SD and microSD reader, as well as a USB-C Power Delivery charging port. This means that a single Thunderbolt 3 port on your MacBook Pro will handle charging, as well as all of the I/O mentioned above. Rated 4.7/5 stars. This is far from the only VAVA Black Friday sale going on at Amazon, so hit the jump for more deals, or swing by this landing page to view it all.

More VAVA Black Friday deals:

While we’re on the topic of USB-C hubs, did you see that the previous-generation iPad Pro is up to $430 off right now? Pricing starts at $799 and various bundles are on sale right now. Apple’s iPad Pro offers a USB-C port which today’s lead deal fully takes advantage of.

VAVA USB-C Hub features:

  • 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: Extends a laptop’s USB-C into 7 ports (3 USB 3. 0 ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 PD charging port, 1 SD card reader, 1 TF card reader) can be in use simultaneously
  • Remarkable Resolution USB C Hub: Enjoy 4K video @30Hz or 1080p video @60Hz with HDMI output, which is able to mirror or extend your screen to HDTV, monitor or projector
  • Transfer in Seconds: 3 USB 3. 0 ports sync data at blazing speeds up to 5Gbps, up to 10x faster than USB 2. 0; SD & TF slots support data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps; SD & TF cards can be read simultaneously

