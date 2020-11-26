Elite Maxi-Matic home bread maker falls to $50 for Thanksgiving (Reg. $75)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Programmable Bread Maker Machine for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $75, today’s offer is 33% off the going rate and matching the Amazon all-time low. It is still listed at $75 via Walmart, for comparison. Perfect timing to ensure your at-home Christmas gatherings have homemade bread on the table, this model can make up to 2-pound loafs at a time for the family. Also capable of working with sourdough bread, pizza dough, and much more, you simply dump your ingredients in and the bread maker “does the kneading, rising, and baking for you.” Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Much like the last time this model went on sale, you’ll really have hard-time finding a better option for less. Most models start in the $80 range and just go up from there. Although, the No-Fuss Bread Machine Cookbook is an ideal companion for your new bread maker, or a great little add-on if you’re giving it as a gift.

The Thanksgiving and Black Friday kitchenware deals are now in full swing with some of the best prices of the year on various Instant Pot models, Anova sous vide cookers, Keurig coffee makers, Foodsaver machines, and much more right here.

More on the Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic Bread Maker:

MAKING FRESH ARTISAN BREADS right at home is now fool proof and automatic. The Elite Gourmet bread maker does the kneading, rising and baking for you

MAKE UP TO A 2-LB LOAF of bread. With 3 different settings for a 1-lb, 1.5-lb or 2-lb loaf of fresh bread.

INCLUDES 19-PROGRAMMED PRESET MENU for a variety of different types of doughs from basic white bread to even pizza dough.

15-HOUR DELAY TIMER and a 60-minute Keep Warm function allows you to control your baking to the max.

