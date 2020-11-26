Amazon Black Friday sale has a 50-pack of Hanes Reusable Face Masks for $11 (65% off)

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is now offering the 50-pack of Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks for $10.85 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $31, this is a 65% price drop and a perfect chance to scoop up a sizable bundle of cloth face masks. Like it or not, having some of these around is going to be important for a while still, so you might as well score a bunch of them in one fell swoop while you can do so at a major discount. They are 100% cotton with an anti-microbial finish that “lasts up to 10 washes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,300 Amazon customers.

While you might not want to wait too long in case our lead deal sells out, be sure to browse through our roundup of the best face masks for working out from top activewear brands. And then check out the Disney face masks that feature designs from Star Wars, Marvel, and more.

But whatever you do, be sure to dive into our constantly update fashion deal hub right now. Some of the best deals of the year are now live across the most popular brands including Nike, Sperry, Ralph Lauren, and many more right here.

More on the Hanes Reusable Cotton Face Masks:

Shades of White and Black may vary…Pack of 50..100% Cotton…Anti-microbial finish lasts up to 10 washes…The mask is not FDA-approved, not intended for medical use, and not proven to reduce the transmission of disease…The CDC recommends use of cotton or cloth face coverings in public to reduce community spread by asymptomatic persons.





FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!